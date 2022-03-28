Eggleston, Ronald L. 1947-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Ronald Louis Eggleston, RRT, M.A., formerly from St. Joseph, was born on Jan. 11, 1947, in Pryor, Oklahoma, to parents Virginia (Graves) and Louis John Eggleston.
Ronnie married Linda Eggleston in 1979, in St. Joseph and they moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1987.
He is survived by: his children, daughter, Lora Ann (Jim) (Phoenix), son, Matthew (Julie Ann) (Scottsdale); grandsons; Jess (Phoenix), Ray (Phoenix), Camille (Scottsdale, Arizona), Pierce (Scottsdale), Gerard (Scottsdale); brother, Steve (St. Joseph); sister-in-law, Kathy (Tom) Gunderson (Phoenix); brothers-in-law, Keith (Ronna) McCormick (Casper, Wyoming), Michael (Shari) McCormick (Coppell, Texas); nieces and nephews; along with numerous other family members.
Ron graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1965, and then in 1970, from the University of Missouri, Columbia, with a bachelor's degree in Respiratory Therapy. He also received a master's degree in Administration from the University of Missouri, Kansas City, in 1982, where he was a part of the Academic Honor Societies. Following that, Ron worked as a Registered Respiratory Therapist at Methodist Medical Center, where he started the first Respiratory Therapy and Cardiology/EEG departments in 1971. In 1982, he was promoted to Associate Administrator where he was on the administrative team that initially developed Heartland Health System.
Ron and Linda moved to Arizona for his job as an Associate Administrator at Scottsdale Memorial Health System and remained there until he moved to Health International AZ in 1993, where he served as Vice President. Following his retirement from administration, he continued to work as a respiratory therapist at Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center, from 2003 until retirement.
Ron was involved in many organizations starting from a young age, where he participated in Boy Scouts of America and became an Eagle Scout. Throughout his life, he was on the Board of Directors at March of Dimes, a loaned executive at United Way and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and St. James Catholic Church. He served as a member of the St. Joseph Police Reserve and served in the Missouri Air National Guard, 139th TAC Clinic, from 1969 to 1987, where he went from Airman to Sergeant to Captain by the time of his discharge.
Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, history and astronomy. He traveled extensively with his wife, Linda, in the U.S., Ireland, United Kingdom and Europe.
Ron will be remembered for his incredible storytelling and his deep love and dedication to both his wife and family.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.unitedway.org/get-involved/ways-to-give.
Condolences may be offered at www.dignitymemorial.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
