Eggleston, Linda J. 1951-2021 North Platte, Neb.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. - Linda Jean (McCormick) Eggleston, RN, formerly from North Platte, Nebraska, was born on May 28, 1951, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to parents Betty (Foster) and Keith McCormick and stepfather, Wallace McKay.
She married Ron Eggleston of Phoenix, Arizona, in 1979, in St. Joseph.
Children: stepdaughter, Lora Ann (Jim) of Phoenix; stepson, Matthew (Julie Ann) of Scottsdale, Arizona; step-grandsons: Jess and Ray, of Phoenix, and Camille, Pierce and Gerard of Scottsdale; sister, Kathy (Tom) Gunderson, Phoenix; Keith (Ronna) McCormick, Casper, Wyoming, Michael (Shari) McCormick, Coppell, Texas; stepbrother, Ron (Mary) McKay of North Platte; and nieces and nephews, who she loved very much as her own children; along with numerous other family members.
She graduated from North Platte High School in 1969 and attended Kearney State College in 1975.
She also graduated from Mid Plains Licensed Practical Nurse Program (LPN) in 1978 and Methodist Medical Center School of Nursing (RN) in 1985.
She studied to become a Licensed Practical Nurse at Methodist Medical Center from 1978 to 1985 in St. Joseph, a registered nurse at Methodist Medical Center between 1985 and 1987.
She worked as a registered nurse at John C. Lincoln Hospital from 1987 to 2016, in Phoenix.
She was a Mayflower Descendent of William Brewster, a member of Mayflower Society and a Daughters of the American Revolution member.
Linda loved traveling with her husband, Ron, extensively to Europe, United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States.
She studied history, visiting many historical sites and locations and read many historical books.
She investigated the genealogy of her family and visited many locations where past generations of her father and mother lived, including Ireland. She loved cooking and using a variety of recipes and techniques. She also loved to garden and use the food she produced.
She was a much loved and respected R.N. by the nurses, therapists, doctors and all those she worked with. Most of all, she loved her family, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and many extended family members.
Please make donations in Linda's name to Honor Health Foundation, John C. Lincoln campus, Phoenix, Arizona, at: www.honorhealthfoundation.org.
Condolences may be offered on www.dignitymemorial.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
