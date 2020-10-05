Edwards, Vona M. 1937-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Vona Mae Edwards, 82, Savannah, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Carriage Square in St. Joseph.

She was born on Oct. 17, 1937, to Harry and Evelyn (Dozier) Hunt.

She married Gary Lee Edwards in Maitland, Missouri on Sept. 14, 1957, and he preceded her in death in 2002.

Vona enjoyed cooking for her family, fishing and being at home.

She worked for the State of Missouri as a EEG Tech for many years.

She is survived by: her son, Mike (LeaAnn) Edwards of Fair Grove, Missouri; daughter, Julie Robison of Savannah; grandchildren: Sean (Ashley) Edwards, Rachel Edwards, Garrett ( AubryAnn) Edwards, Chelsea (Tyler) Ingino, Seth (Madeleine) Robison; and great-grandchild, Elizabeth Ingino.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; son, Greg; one brother; and one sister.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.

Burial will be in Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.