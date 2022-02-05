Steven R. Edwards, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
He was born Oct. 10, 1957, in Springfield, Missouri to David and Sarah Edwards.
Steven married Cathy Daniels Nov. of 1995. She preceded him in death Dec. 23, 2019.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching westerns, tinkering with small engines, spending time with his grandchildren, and was a great uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Steven was also preceded in death by his grandson, David Jacob Reeves; parents; brothers, Roy, David, Carol; sisters, Barbara, Betty, Sally and Shirley.
Survivors include sons, Heath Edwards (Amanda), Doug Collins; daughter, Summer Collins-Zeamer (Patrick); numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Steven's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer .com and select Donate Now. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.