Jessica A. Edwards-Smith, 28, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

She was born Feb. 11, 1993, to Rick and Ann (Grier) Edwards.

Jessica graduated from Central High School in 2011.

She enjoyed shopping and dining with her mom, fishing with her dad and spending time with her son, Michael. She loved dragonflies and playing softball. She had a strong work ethic, a huge heart of gold and a beautiful, infectious smile.

Jessica would help anyone in need and was an avid caretaker.

Jessica previously worked at: Kmart, Hy-Vee, Dunkin Donuts, Mosaic and Coca-Cola.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Courtney Edwards; her grandparents, Kathleen and Bill Grier, and Chick and Phyllis Peavy.

Survivors include: her parents, Rick and Ann Edwards; brother, Jason Edwards; aunt and uncle, Susan (Randy) Stewart of Tampa, Florida, uncle, Pat Grier; husband, Nate Smith; son, Michael Smith; cousins and numerous close friends.

Healing Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.