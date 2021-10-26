Edwards, Raymetta L. 1945-2021 Blue Springs, Mo.

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - Raymetta Lee Edwards, 76, Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
She was born, Jan. 13, 1945, in Iowa, the daughter of Raymond Ardith and Margaret "Marge" (Alber) Wade.
Raymetta graduated from South Harrison High School, Bethany, Missouri, and became a Patient Accounts Administrator for Truman Medical Center for 35 years. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
On Jan. 15, 1966, she married Raymond Lee Edwards. He survives of the home in Blue Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Brent Wade and sister-in-law, Nancy Wade.
Survivors in addition to her husband are her daughter, Tonetta L. (J. D.) Montgomery, Eldon, Missouri; two grandchildren, Jonathan (Maddie) Montgomery, Eldon, and Jordan (Meagan) Montgomery, Blue Springs; five great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Irelyn, Danilyn, Axel and Ford; brother, Keith Wade, Bethany; sister, Glayne (Marty) Sweeten, Ridgeway, Missouri; sister-in-law, Gayle Wade, Blue Ridge; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in the Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Morris Chapel Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.