Edwards, Nellie E. 1930-2022 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Nellie Elisebeth (Graham) Edwards passed away Jan. 20, 2022.
She was born Sept. 27, 1930, in Cameron, Missouri, to James and Bertha (Hahn) Graham.
She married Donald Louis Edwards Sr. on June 8, 1947.
Nellie worked at Walmart until retiring.
She was a member of The Community of Christ Church.
Nellie is predeceased by her parents, James and Bertha; husband, Don; siblings, Allene McDonell, A.J. Graham, Glen Graham, David Graham, Willie Graham, and Elsie Dockery.
Survivors: son, Don Jr. (Judy Carol); daughters, Judy Becker and Jackie (Charlie) Barker, all of Cameron; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great- grandchildren, and one on the way; numerous nieces and nephews; three sisters- in-law, Jewel King, Lily Bigley and Karen Graham.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Graceland Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
