Edwards, Jane E. 1941-2020

Jane Ellen (Vandawalker) Edwards passed away on April 22, 2020.
Born June 6, 1941, as Carrie Elizabeth Fattig to Charles and Carrie (Johnson) Fattig. Raised by Ruth and Earl Vandawalker.
Graduated Benton High School in 1960.
Married Joseph M Edwards, June 12, 1961.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Joseph; daughter, Lorrinda Vail; a great-grandson; both sets of parents; foster brother, David Vandawalker.
She leaves behind: children: Allen, Phillip, Jerrold, Bryan, Steven and Sarah (Curtis) Couldry; son-in-law, Bob Vail; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services pending. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.