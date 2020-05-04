MAYSVILLE, Mo. -Crysta Anne Edwards, age 27, was born March 30, 1993, in Liberty, Missouri, the daughter of Jerry Buzzard and Paula Edwards and passed away April 30, 2020.

Crysta was a Graduate of Winnetonka High School, class of 2011.

She attended Culinary School in Louisville, Kentucky, and loved to cook and bake.

Crysta was a loving mother and loved spending time with her daughter, Rorey.

She preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Harlan Buzzard and uncle Corey Gabbard.

Survivors include: her daughter, Rorey CaseyAnne; mother, Paula Edwards, Maysville; Jerry Buzzard, Maysville; paternal grandmother, Georgie Buzzard, Maysville; maternal grandparents, Stan and Sue Gabbard, Maysville; sister, Cassie Edwards, Kansas City, Missouri; aunts, Shelby Renfro and Sami Gabbard; uncles: Casey Gabbard, Jim and Jesse Buzzard; and numerous cousins, family, and friends.

Cremation under direction of: Turner Family Funeral Home, of Maysville.

No Memorial services are scheduled.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Memorial Contributions, in lieu of flowers: love offerings to family.

Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.