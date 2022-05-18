Brian F. Edwards, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022.
On Oct. 10, 1950, he was born in Osborn, Missouri, to Lloyd and Muriel (Partridge) Edwards.
He was a steelworker at Wire Rope for 40 years, retiring 10 years ago to spend as much time as possible with his beloved daughter, grandchildren, and siblings. They feel so blessed to have been given this time with him.
Brian was an avid athlete in his younger years, excelling at every sport he tried. Some of his happiest moments were spent teaching his daughter, Abby, to play baseball, basketball, and golf. He coached her basketball team for many years, sharing his talents and sense of humor and leading the team to countless wins.
In his later years, he enjoyed golfing with friends, trips to Lake of the Ozarks, and visiting with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Jeffrey Edwards.
He is survived by his daughter, Abby Jaskolski (Nick); grandchildren, Evie and Emerson Jaskolski; brother, Barry Edwards (Donna); sister, Beverly Kirkendoll (James); mother of his children, Mary Adams (Paul); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family; and his much-loved grand-pets.
A visitation will be held at Meierhoffer Funeral Home on Sunday, May 22, from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his daughter's nonprofit, The Grooming Project, which helps struggling mothers lift their families out of poverty though training in the therapeutic art of pet grooming. www.thegroomingproject.org/donate
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
