LATHROP, Mo. - Bonnie Lou (Cox) Edwards, 90, a former longtime resident of Lathrop, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, with loved ones at her side at her daughter's home in Olathe, Kansas.

Bonnie was born March 15, 1930, in Gallatin, Missouri, one of five children of Leland Ross and Marguerite (Evans) Cox.

In 1948, she graduated from high school in Norborne, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Harold Francis Edwards on June 19, 1948, in Kansas City, Missouri. Harold preceded Bonnie in death in Jan. 2019, after 70 years of marriage.

They were longtime members of the First Christian Church of Lathrop. Bonnie was a talented quilter, a member of the Sew and Sews, and gifted many quilts through the years to those she loved.

Along with her parents and husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by a brother, J. W. Cox.

Survivors include: her four children, Robert Edwards (Pat), Linda Kersten (Peter), Jeff Edwards and Grant Edwards; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, a great-great grandson; sisters, Flo Burge (Glenn), Barbara Hayes and Donna Vochatzer (Robert); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Visitation for friends and family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 North State Route 291, Liberty, MO.

A private family service will follow the visitation at the chapel with burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Lathrop.

You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com

Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.