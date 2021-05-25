Emma B. Edson, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021.
She was born Aug. 4, 1927, in Savannah, Missouri, to David and Sarah (Risner) Cox.
Emma married Robert L. Edson June 13, 1953. He preceded her in death March 9, 1995.
Emma was a member of Community Presbyterian Church and Eastern Star.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and fishing.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dale Cox, James Cox, Lou Grieme, Rena Snapp, David Cox, and Betty Snapp.
Survivors include daughter, Deborah Stewart (Gilbert); son, Jerry Edson; grandchildren, Jessica Yoo (James), Megan Youngs (James), Jamie Tyler (B.J.), Stephanie Weddle, Monica Stewart, Jeremy Myers (Annie); 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 10 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to InterServ.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.