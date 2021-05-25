Emma B. Edson, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021.

She was born Aug. 4, 1927, in Savannah, Missouri, to David and Sarah (Risner) Cox.

Emma married Robert L. Edson June 13, 1953. He preceded her in death March 9, 1995.

Emma was a member of Community Presbyterian Church and Eastern Star.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and fishing.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dale Cox, James Cox, Lou Grieme, Rena Snapp, David Cox, and Betty Snapp.

Survivors include daughter, Deborah Stewart (Gilbert); son, Jerry Edson; grandchildren, Jessica Yoo (James), Megan Youngs (James), Jamie Tyler (B.J.), Stephanie Weddle, Monica Stewart, Jeremy Myers (Annie); 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 10 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to InterServ.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.