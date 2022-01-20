LATHROP, Mo. - Wiley Ecton, 64, passed away Jan. 17, 2022, at his home.
He was born June 25, 1957, in Cameron, Missouri, to Harold and Elizabeth (Marlatt) Ecton.
Wiley married Robin Jones on June 27, 1980, in Mirabile, Missouri.
He was a mechanic for Earley Ford Tractor for 24 years, until changing to Lawson Truck & Tractor last November.
Wiley enjoyed time spent with his family, working cattle, cutting wood, reloading ammunition and working on tractors and equipment.
He was a deer hunter and enjoyed collecting guns.
Wiley is preceded by his parents; and sister, Marcia Bartlett.
Survivors: wife, Robin, Lathrop; three daughters, Jennifer (Brandon) Haynes, Dyersburg, Tennessee, Jessica (J.D.) Wiedmaier, Lathrop, and Jamie Ecton (Casey Jones), Hamilton, Missouri; four grandchildren, Hunter, Avery, Garrett, and Trey; two sisters, Anita and Rebecca.
Services: 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday evening, Jan. 21, 2022.
Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established for the education of Wiley's grandchildren. Checks may be made in c/o Robin Ecton.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.