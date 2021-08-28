Ecton, Nina M. 1933-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Nina Maye Ecton, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 22, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1933, to Ralph E. and Elda P. (Davis) Sanner in Morrill, Kansas.
Nina graduated from Hamlin High School in Hamlin, Kansas in 1951, and from Missouri Methodist Hospital Nursing Program in St. Joseph, in 1955.
On Jan. 25, 1959, she was united in marriage to Ralph "Dobber" Ecton in Morrill, Kansas. After their marriage they lived in St. Joseph.
Nina worked for Missouri Methodist Hospital for years as well as other hospitals in Minnesota and Missouri.
In 1979, they retired and moved to Lost Lake in northern Minnesota.
In 1992, they moved to Faucett, Missouri and later they returned to St. Joseph.
Ralph passed away on Jan. 6, 1996.
Nina was preceded in death by: her parents, Ralph and Elda Sanner; her brother, Russell Sanner and his wife, Rachel Sanner; and her sister, Marjorie Bowen and her husband, Charles Bowen.
Nina is survived by: several nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends.
There will be no scheduled services.
Inurnment will be at Kerns Freeman Cemetery in Easton, Missouri.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
