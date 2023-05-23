Eckstein, Verla 1945-2023 Stanberry, Mo. May 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STANBERRY, Mo. - Verla "Boots" Eckstein, 77, of Stanberry, Missouri, passed away May 16, 2023.Memorial Service: 5 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri.There is no scheduled family visitation. Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Friday. There will be a meal following the service at the Wilford Building in Albany.Memorial Contributions: Pineview Manor or Three Rivers Hospice in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 23, 2023 Late Notices, May 22, 2023 Late Notices, May 19, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesNWMSU grad awarded business franchise worth over $43,000New event center opens its doors in the North EndLivestock Exchange Building to come downJersey Mike's opening St. Joseph restaurantSt. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame inductees namedApparent gunshot victim reportedly not cooperating with policeMan arrested in connection with Monday shootingPolice release ID, cause of death on body found at Brittany VillageCity pools set to open in coming weeksBanks navigate troubled waters
