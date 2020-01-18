MARYVILLE, Mo. - Gerald M. "Jerry" Eckstein, 80, Maryville, passed Jan. 16, 2020.
Born on Jan. 8, 1940, formerly lived in Clyde.
Survivors: wife, Susie; children: Kaye, Kim, Kris, Jerry Joe and Terri; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, Missouri.
Burial: St. Columba Cemetery, with military rites.
Rosary: 5:30 p.m., then visitation, Sunday, St. Columba.
Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
