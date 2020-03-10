BETHANY, Mo. - Joshua Quinn Eckerson, 45, of Bethany, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home.

Survivors include: his children: Gracie, Cayden, Camden and Cearstyn; their mother, Kristy; parents, Debbie (Chuck) Reed, Bethany, and Greg (Pam Glenn) Eckerson, Overland Park, Kansas; sisters: Kerri (Michael) Ward, Gilman City, Missouri, Whitney (Zach) Mervosh, Kansas City, Missouri, and Ashley Eckerson, Overland Park; grandmother, Lee Eckerson, Bethany; grandfather, Clark Glenn; and great-grandmother, Alma Jane Simpson, Bethany.

Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Josh will be cremated following the service.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the church.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to: Josh Eckerson Memorial Fund, to benefit his children, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.