Echterling, Helen A. 1935-2020

KING CITY, Mo. - Helen Arlene Echterling, 84, of King City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

She was born in Winston, Missouri, on June 17, 1935, to George and Crystal (Parton) Uthe.

She graduated from Pattonsburg, Missouri High School in 1953, and later from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Missouri, with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education.

She taught fourth grade at Linden Elementary, in Gladstone, Missouri, from 1955 to 1958; fifth and sixth grades, at Amity, Missouri, Maysville School System, for the 1958 school year; and third grade at King City from 1959 to 1962. She returned to King City Elementary, where she taught third, fifth and sixth grades, from 1966 until she retired, in May of 1992.

She continued to substitute at King City for a number of years, after her retirement.

She was a member of the Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church in King City.

She enjoyed spending time with family and socializing with friends. She also enjoyed a good book and was an avid reader.

She regularly attended the monthly luncheons for the King City School retirees.

Arlene was united in marriage with Ed Echterling, on May 25, 1957.

He passed on May 18, 2005.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; and brothers: Aaron, Bob and Donnie; and infant, George Edward.

Survivors include: two daughters and their spouses, Becky and Stu Wertenberger, Helena, Missouri, and Cathy and Kirt Huffaker, Kansas City, Missouri and Carrollton, Virgina; four granddaughters: Jessica and Chance Hillis, Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Amanda and Brodie Butchee, Altus Oklahoma, Hannah Huffaker, Kansas City, and Abby Huffaker, Kansas City; five great-grandchildren: Hayden Hillis, Hadleigh Hillis, Asa Butchee, Luke Butchee and Jake Butchee; two sister-in-laws, Helen Welch, Maryville, and Sister Mary Phyllis Echterling, OSB, Colorado Springs, Colorado; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Burial will follow in the St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ford City, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Memorials may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Arlene Echterling Memorial Scholarship Fund, benefiting a student pursuing in education, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.