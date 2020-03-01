MARYVILLE, Mo. -Richard D. Ebrecht, 67, Maryville, passed February 28, 2020.
Born in Maryville on Dec. 31, 1952, to George William "Gomas" and Mary (Hamilton) Ebrecht Sr.
Survivors: Gale; children: Richard, Kyle and Melanie; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Clarence, Charles, Louis and Shirley; nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorials to the funeral home to help with final expenses.
www.bramfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.