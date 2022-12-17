Ebrecht, Grace 1946-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Grace Lea Ebrecht, 76, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Dec. 14, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in Maryville.
Grace was born Sept. 17, 1946, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, her parents were James Peter Hoffman and Elvira Paulina (Yaap) Hoffman. They precede her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sue Wiederholt, and a half sister MaryAnn Taggert.
Grace graduated from NWMSU with a BS degree in Education. She was a teacher and later was licensed and became an LPN. She was a nurse for 30 years.
She married Clarence James Ebrecht on May 2, 1964, at the Laura Street Baptist Church. They were together 58 ½ years.
Grace enjoyed quilting and reading.
Her survivors include Clarence, of the home; one son, Clarence Jr. (Shay) Ebrecht, of Snohomish, Washington; one daughter, Gracie Wallace, of Cameron, Missouri; one sister, Viola "Cush" Hoffman with Kathy Yurich of Grand Junction, Colorado; four grandchildren, Eric (Kelly) Wallace, of Cameron, Gary (Megan) Martin, of Abilene, Texas, Thomas and Zachary Ebrecht, of Snohomish; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Laura Street Baptist Church. The service time will be 10 a.m. The burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.
A visitation for family and friends will be at Laura Street Baptist Church, on Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorials can be directed in Grace's name to Laura Street Baptist Church Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
