Ebling, Leona L. A. 1937-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Leona Lilly Ann Ebling 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 8, 1937, in Fillmore, Missouri, daughter of the late Leona and Johnnie Pettijohn.
She graduated from Missouri Western State College. She worked at health care industry as a caregiver, and also worked at C.A.S.A.
Leona was a member of Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church.
Leona was very talented, she was an author of two novels, one on her life, the other a love story; she also wrote poetry, songs and played the piano at Church.
She will be sadly missed by her family and church family.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Charles Ebling Sr.; granddaughter, Amanda Snethen Arnold; great- granddaughter, Alia; and former daughter-in-law, Autumn Westcott.
Survivors include: sons: Charles Ebling, Jr. (Brandy Stringhan), John Ebling and Walter (Terry) Ebling; daughters, Nancy Thompson and Charlene Fay (Rev. Daniel Brown) Brown; 24 grandchildren, 43 great- grandchildren; former daughters-in-law: Debbie Ebling, Cindy DeSpain, Tammy Tracy and Laura Nutt; former son-in-law, Rick Thompson.
Funeral services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Danny Brown officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
