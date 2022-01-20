CANTON, Ill. - Loren F. Ebert, 90, Canton, Illinois, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, Canton.
Preceded: parents, Henry and Clara (Hirz) Ebert; sister, Janice Wood; brothers-in-law, Norman Wood, Ronald Byrd; sister-in-law, Ellie Byrd.
Survivors: wife, Joan Ebert; daughter, Lori (Steve) Taylor, Innsbrook, Missouri; son, Brian (Caterina), Lewistown, Illinois; grandsons, Seth and Jesse; great-grandson, Noah, great-granddaughter, Lianna; two nieces, Rhonda and Natalie; numerous cousins and other relatives.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro.
Family Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
