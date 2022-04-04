Ebersold, Eva L. 1929-2022 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Eva Leona Ebersold, 92, of Cameron, passed away April 1, 2022.
She was born April 9, 1929, in Stewartsville, Missouri, to Robert C. and Lola (Bachman) Jones.
Eva graduated from Maysville High School in 1947.
She married Edwin Ebersold on June 4, 1950. He precedes her in death.
Preceding her also are her parents, Bob and Lola Jones.
Eva was a homemaker and a member of the Cameron First Christian Church.
She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, making wonderful memories. Eva enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening and caring for a variety of houseplants. She was a crazy cat lady, enjoying all things embracing cats. Eva was much loved and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors: two sons, Dennis (Debbie) Ebersold, Pittsburg, Missouri and Gary (Tracey) Ebersold, Cameron; four grandchildren: Christopher (Erin) and Clinton (Melinda) Ebersold, Tara (Blake) Hahn, Cassie (Justin) Bottorff; two step-grandchildren, Preston Hill and Tara (Jon Allen) Hill; six great-grandchildren: Zoe, Gia, Claire, Cade, Anna and Michael; two step great-grandchildren, Summer and Madison.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
