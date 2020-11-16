Ebersold, Betty B. (Gibson) 1931-2020

UNION STAR, Mo. - Betty Birdyne (Gibson) Ebersold, 89, Union Star, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Betty was born Feb. 7, 1931, in Union Star, the daughter of Myron and Emma Mae (Holeman) Gibson.

On July 4, 1948, she married Kenton Ebersold at King City Methodist Church. Kenton preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2009.

Betty was a homemaker and helped Kenton on the farm, until they retired.

Betty was a member of Orchid Christian Church, Union Star.

Betty loved cooking, playing cards with her family and friends and watching the Kansas City Royals.

She looked forward the most to Sunday nights when several members of her family came for popcorn and visiting. She loved her family.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Kenton, of 61 years; her parents; son, J. K. Ebersold; grandson, Nathan Mires; grandson-in-law, Eric Moe; and siblings: Virgil Gibson, Charley Gibson, twins, Lloyd and Lena Mae Gibson, Isabelle VanGilder and Bonnie Abbott.

Survivors include: her children: Rick (Brenda) Ebersold, St. Joseph, Betty Ann (Mike) Pottratz, Amity, Missouri, Kendall (Brenda) Ebersold, King City, Missouri, Randy (Linda) Ebersold, Amity, Julie (Dennis) Mires, Union Star; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Ebersold, Maysville, Missouri; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Union Star.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

Masks are required and social distancing will be observed at the service and visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oak Grove Cemetery and/or Orchid Christian Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.