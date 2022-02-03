Eberhardt, Lyle E. 1927-2022 Norfolk, Neb.

NORFOLK, Neb. - Funeral Services for Lyle E. Eberhardt, 94, of Norfolk, Nebraska, will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Reverend Todd Kollbaum will be officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644. Home for Funerals is in charge of funeral arrangements.
He passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Lyle Edward Eberhardt was born Oct. 13, 1927, in Randolph, Nebraska, to John and Sadie (Weyrich) Eberhardt. He graduated from McLean High School in 1945 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 serving his country until being honorably discharged in 1952. In 1953 he married Viola Harris at Hope Lutheran Church in McLean. They later divorced. Over the years Lyle worked for several trucking companies including Bruckner Transfer, Dowd and Stoltz Transfer, Simpson Carriers, and Keith Huwaldt. He retired in January of 1998.
Lyle enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and was a big Huskers fan. He was also an avid baseball fan and Kansas City Chiefs football fan.
He is survived by his three sons, Rick (Verna) and Randy Eberhardt of Norfolk, and Rodney Eberhardt of Humphrey, Nebraska; sister Ilene Odey of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Traci, Crystal, Sadie, Ty, Jonathan, Jordan, Zachary, and Kayla; great-grandchildren, Kurtis, Kolby, Kyler, Logen, Kassidy, Ariyana, Charity, Carson, Dathen, Skye, Walker, Emory, and Harley; further survived by nephew, Donald (Sandy) McQuitty and nieces, Debb Kroeger, Kathy (Craig) Larkin, Karen (Brenden) Odey, and other relatives and friends.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Vickey Nadene Eberhardt; sisters, Ruth McQuitty and Lucille Eberhardt; and brothers-in-law, Norris Odey and Donald McQuitty Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be designated to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
