John "Eric" Eaton

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - John "Eric" Eaton, 59, of Warrensburg, passed away Jan. 6, 2020, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m., both Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Williams Funeral Chapel, in Warrensburg.

Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, in Maysville, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.