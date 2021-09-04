Eastwood, Betty R. 1928-2021 Goodlettsville, Tenn.

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. - Betty Rose (Davenport) Eastwood, 93, Goodlettsville, (formerly of Pattonsburg, Missouri) passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Olin and Bernice (Vance) Meadows; husbands, Arthur Davenport and Charles B. Eastwood; son-in-law, Alan "Buddy" Pinson; and three sisters: Janet Sue Stitt, Maxine Morris and Dorlene Munn.
Betty is survived by: her son, Ronnie Davenport (Susie); daughter, Janette Pinson; grandchildren: Janaree Harris, Rhonda Taylor (Scott), Nachel Tenbarge (Chris), Kelly Hurt (Brian) and Ryan Davenport; great-grandchildren: J.C. Harris (Sarah Beth), Zach, Grant, Cole and Quinn Taylor, Leander, Ellie and Addie Tenbarge, Anna, Connor and Vivian Hurt.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Greenbrier, Tennessee.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.
Memorials may be made to the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and/or Shriners Children Hospital in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.
Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, Missouri.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
