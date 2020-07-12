Easton, Michael B. 1947-2020

MEADVILLE, Pa. - On July 6, 2020, Michael Easton went to be with his Lord and Savior.

Born June 1, 1947, in Meadville, to the late Josef and Dolores (Bulger) Easton, Michael lived in the Saint Joseph area throughout the late 70's and 80's.

He moved to the Independence, Missouri area in the late 80's, where he was a federal police officer at the VA Medical Center.

It was there that Michael distinguished himself, when he saved a 16-year-old girl, who had been kidnapped.

Upon graduating from Meadville Area Senior High School, Michael enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving two tours of Viet Nam.

Following his honorable discharge, Michael continued his life of service as a law enforcement officer in his home state of Pennsylvania.

In the early 90's, he transferred to the VA hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, from which he took an early retirement.

For the next 20+ years, Michael enjoyed hunting, small farming, and even built a house with help from his wife and very good friends.

He was active in local politics and was extremely proud to be an American Patriot.

Michael is survived by: his children, Michael and Erika; his wife, Carol; step-son, Gabriel Glass; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Easton and his sister, Toni Gillingham.

The family has held a private Celebration of Life service.

Michael has been buried in his home state of Pennsylvania. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.