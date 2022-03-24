Gary Lee Easter, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home. He was born April 11, 1956, in St. Joseph, son of the late Alice and James Easter. He worked in the cell towers industry as a tower builder.
He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, barbequeing and Corona beer, he also enjoyed helping his brother, Larry, at Camp Geiger.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Neva Louise Easter.
Survivors include, brothers, James (Kathleen) Easter, Hollister, Missouri, David (Janet) Easter, St. Joseph, and Larry (Roberta) Easter, Dearborn, Missouri; and a sister, Cathy Morse, St. Joseph; and his dog Duke.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated following the visitation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
