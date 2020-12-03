Malinda East

TRIMBLE, Mo. - Malinda East, 82, of Trimble, passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her family, Nov. 29, 2020.

Survivors: husband, Shay; children, Missy (Randy) Heilman and Tim (Kim) East; grandchildren, Courtney (Logan) Scarlett, TC East and Shaylea East; great-grandson, Ty; several nieces and nephews;other relatives and many friends.

Private Family Graveside Service will be held.

Memorials: Paradise United Methodist Church, 18501 Church St. Smithville, MO 64089. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.