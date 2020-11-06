East, Clifford 1978-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Clifford East, II, 42, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
He was born June 17, 1978, to Clifford East, I and Janice Stewart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Clifford loved the Chiefs, music and keeping up on current affairs.
Survivors include his mother and siblings, Pilar Vogt and Michelle Beard.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.