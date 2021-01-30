ROCK PORT, Mo. - Gary W. Easley, 84, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Jan. 27, 2021, Tiffany Heights Care Center, Mound City, Missouri.
Survivors: wife Emma Easley, Rock Port; sons, Zane (Debra) Easley, Fortuna, California, Sean Easley, St Joseph, and Berri (Rhonda) Easley, Beatrice, Nebraska; six grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon Lynn Gaines, Rock Port, Anne (George) Barnett, Tarkio, Missouri, brother, Chris (Karen) Easley, Fairfax, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded by: his parents, James Hadley and Lorena Virginia (Ragland) Easley; daughter, Exa Lewis; brothers-in-law, Tony Gaines, Jim Hollingsworth.
Private memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Private Inurnment Linden Cemetery, Rock Port.
Memorials First Christian Church, Rock Port.
Military rites Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.