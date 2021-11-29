Roy D. Earls, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
He was born Feb. 21, 1943, in Junction City, Kansas, to Roy and Betty (Lang) Earls.
Roy proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. He then worked as a service technician at IBM for 30 years.
He enjoyed spending time on his hobby farm, leatherworking and photography. He also was known for his dry sense of humor.
Roy was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include sons, Bryan Keith Earls, David Jon Earls (Kathleen); sisters, Mary LouAnn Cummins (Curt), Barbara Jean Watkins (Jeff).
Farewell Service and Public Livestream: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.