CAMERON, Mo. - Michael John Earley, 60, passed away June 18, 2020.

Mike was born Oct. 4, 1959, in Ames, Iowa, to Robert and Donna (Augustson) Earley.

He graduated from Cameron High School, class of 1978 and attended Iowa State University, where he received an associate degree in Agriculture.

Mike married Denise Sifers on Dec. 17, 1982, in Cameron.

He was owner and operator of Earley Ford Tractor from 1988, until his passing.

Mike is preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, George and Velma Augustson; and paternal grandparents, Sam and Mabel Earley; uncle, John Earley; and nephew, Christopher Michael Earley.

Survivors: wife, Denise Earley, of the home; two sons, Adam (Celeste) Earley, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Aaron (Madeline) Earley, Denver, Colorado; siblings: Pat ( Alicia) Earley, Chillicothe, Missouri, Tom (Rebecca) Earley, Lee's Summit, Missouri, Mary Ann Ensign, Laure (Mark) Tunks and Dan (Staci) Earley, all of Cameron; and 23 nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Munchin Catholic Church.

Rosary: 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, June 22, 2020, with visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron.

Agriculture was a very important part of Mike's life. Memorials may be given in his memory to The Cameron Education Foundation, to benefit the Ag FFA program.

Arrangements by Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.