Eagan, Jacqueline 1955-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Jacqueline Filloon Eagan, 65, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Nov. 13, 2020.

Jacqui was born Oct. 5, 1955, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, to Robert and The;rèse (Bodourian) Filloon.

Her father worked for the railroad which took them across the Midwest before settling in NW Missouri. She was a proud graduate of Central High School and Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. After graduation she met and fell in love with her husband, Roy Eagan. They were married in 1985. Together, they owned and managed several Eagan's Furniture stores. She also spent many years breeding and showing champion dogs under her Ivory Kennel name. However, her most gratifying accomplishment was raising her three children. She fiercely loved her family and friends. She was a mother to all, and a proud Oma to two beautiful granddaughters. She had a passion for life and the outdoors - going for daily walks on wooded trails, enjoying her cabin on Lake Inguadona in Minnesota, or her palapa on the beach in Mexico. Her large personality, positive attitude, caring nature, and free spirit made her a one of a kind person that set the bar for how to live and treat others. She will be sorely missed.

Forever remembered by: husband, Roy Eagan, of the home; children, Paula (Chris) Noble, Kearney, Missouri, Jill Eagan, Cameron, and Roy K. (Lauren) Eagan, Austin, Texas; two granddaughters, Aubrey Noble and Renata Eagan; sister, Janet Zeiger, Syracuse, Nebraska; sister- in-law, Sherry Filloon, St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Louis (Susan) Eagan; sisters-in-law, Heather (Robb) Roesch, Gretel (Richard) Eagan Johnson; nieces, Rachel Zeiger Ruehling, Katelin Eagan, Sierra Charlson, Chloe Johnson, Isabella Johnson, and Laura Roesch; nephew, Reagan Roesch; as well as numerous loving cousins.

Preceding her in death: parents, Robert and The;rèse Filloon; brother, Robert Filloon; nephew, Ryan Zeiger; brother-in- law, Ron Zeiger; and father and mother-in-law, Roy and Gretchen Eagan.

A celebration of Jacqueline's life will be held in the Spring.

