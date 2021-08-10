E. Storms, Bernard 1952-2021 Middleboro, Mass.

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. - Bernard (Barney) E. Storms, 69, died July 26, 2021.
Born Jan. 15, 1952, in Oelwein, Iowa, he lived in Middleboro the majority of his adult life, until retiring to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
He served in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict, worked as a corrections officer and retired from the Middleboro Police Department.
Survivors include: his wife, Debbie; daughter, Kimberly; son, Eric; two grandsons, Evan and Rylee; a granddaughter, Hannah. He also survived by his three loving sisters: Barbara, Bernie and Susan.
He was blessed to have an extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, along with a wealth of friends and co-workers, who were all very dear to him.
Barney is at peace, in the National Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Florescent, South Carolina.
Memorial donations can be made to Amedisys Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.