Dymond, Gregory B. 1948-2022 Liberty, Mo.

LIBERTY, Mo. - Gregory B. Dymond, born and raised in St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at his home in Liberty, Missouri, surrounded by his family on Feb. 7, 2022.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years, Karen Dymond, and his children: Neil and wife Amy and grandchildren Colin and Cooper, Brad and wife Lauren and grandchildren Ivy and Barrett, John and wife Susan and grandchildren Chase and Nate, and daughter Kimberly. Also leaving behind many cousins and numerous lifelong friends.
Greg had a love of sports and as a father, he proudly coached youth baseball and football teams for many years.
Greg was a graduate of Central High School and attended Missouri Western State University. After graduation, he was recruited by the Federal Government to be employed as a United States Postal Inspector, a position he held for 18 years. Following, he had a successful career in sales. At the age of 60, he decided to go back into law enforcement once again, so he went through training at the Police Academy. After completion, Greg joined the Clay County Sheriffs Department where he retired.
Visitation 2 to 3 p.m. with service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Briarcliff Church, 800 NE Vivion Rd., Kansas City, MO 64118. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.