James "Jim" Dykes, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
He was born July 16, 1940, in St. Joseph.
Jim met his wife Patricia "Pat" (Halter) in high school and married on June 27, 1959. They celebrated over 60 years of marriage.
The most important thing to him was his family.
He was a successful business owner and in the autobody industry for over 50 years. He enjoyed sports, cars, family BBQ's and traveling with his wife in their RV.
Jim was preceded in death by: his wife, Pat (Halter) Dykes; parents, Bernard and Thelma (Dykes) Brown; brothers, Larry and Harold Dykes; sisters: Charlotte McDowell, Dodie Dykes and Evelyn Edwards.
Survivors include: daughter, Tina Conway (Danny); sons, Tim Dykes (Ronda), Steve Dykes (Kathey); grandchildren: JC, Courtney, Stevie, Khloe, Emily, Jordan; and great-grandchild, Tritan.
Memorial Services 1 p.m. Wednesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
The family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army of St. Joseph.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.