Dykes, Betty P. 1939-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Betty Pauline (Boulting) Dykes, 83, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Oct. 6, 2022, at Pine View Manor in Stanberry, Missouri. She was born March 23, 1939, in Gentry County, Missouri, the daughter of Leo and Grace (Owens) Boulting.
On Dec. 27, 1959, Betty was united in marriage to Kenneth M. Dykes. He preceded her in death July 25, 1998.
She was also preceded in death by parents, mother and father-in-law, Marion "Buster" and LaFayne Dykes and son-in-law, Steve Runnels.
Betty was a farm wife. She worked for Albany Head Start, Stanberry Cap Factory, Family Guidance Center, Noma Lights and served as Gentry County Assessor for 12 years.
Betty was a member of the Darlington Baptist Church, Gentry Christian, and Albany First Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughters, Nancy (Gary) Pulley, April (Brian) Willis; grandchildren, Chantel (Roland) Wilmes, Garrett (Alyssa) Pulley, Austin Pulley, Creed (Audree) Pulley, Caitlyn (Jesse) Snead, Cierra Runnels, Jon (Alison) Runnels, Jerid (Jen) Runnels, Dylan Willis; great-grandchildren, Madison Wilmes; Kyla and Lena Pulley, Emma, Porter, and Everson Runnels, Jersie Runnels, Alexis and Hadlie Snead, Kimberly and Maggie Willis, Dominic (Valerie), Vanessa, Zachery, Wayne and Tyson Wilmes.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Albany First Baptist Church. Burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Friends may call anytime after 4 p.m. on Monday.
Memorial Contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
