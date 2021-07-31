Dyer, Patricia B. 1933-2021 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Patricia "Pat" Dyer, 88, of Gower, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.
Pat was born July 26, 1933, in New York City, New York, to Marian (House) and Frank Brunell (Dunham, Quebec). She married Jimmie Dyer on Oct. 3, 1958, in Denver, Colorado. Together they have five daughters; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pat was friendly and kind to everyone she met and took great joy in the helping of others. She was a passionate storyteller; you couldn't leave her side without a tale from her youth or the latest gossip. She was always there for her family and friends and she will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Pat graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Dietetics and served as the Clinical Dietitian at St. Joseph Hospital (Sisters) from 1970-1982. She retired from Golden Living corporation after 28 years of service as a Consultant Dietitian. During her career she received the award of Outstanding Dietitian in 2000 for active efforts in leadership for her service as President of the Missouri and Northwest Dietetic Association and as Chairman of the Legislative Committee to obtain Licensure for Registered Dietitians in the State of Missouri.
Pat was preceded in death by her father Frank, her mother Marian, and her grandmother Gertrude.
She is survived by her husband Jimmie; her five daughters, Shelley, Roxanne, Phyllis, Karlene, and Jean; her brother Richard; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Hope United Church of Christ in Cosby, Missouri or the National Geographic Society at https://www.nationalgeographic.org/give/. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
