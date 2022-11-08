Dyer, Jimmie E. 1932-2022 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Jimmie E. Dyer, 90, of Gower, Missouri, passed away in his home on Oct. 29, 2022. He was born April 13, 1932, to Arthur and Mabel Dyer in Calumet, Oklahoma. He married Patricia (Brunell) on Oct. 3, 1958, and they have five daughters; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Jimmie served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Following his service in the military he spent most of his career as an entrepreneur traveling across the county selling everything from mobile homes to agricultural products. Once he settled in Northwest Missouri, he continued his family's tradition of farming and raising livestock.
Jimmie also loved to serve his community and became involved in multiple political and charitable organizations. He was a long-time member of the Moila Shriners, Northwest Missouri Republican Club, and East Hills Optimist Club. He never missed a year handing out candy at Krug Park with his fellow Optimists.
Memorial Services will be held Nov. 12, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 107 S. Shortridge Street, Easton, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the East Hills Optimist Club to help them continue the tradition of Holiday Park. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
