Dyer, Jimmie E. 1932-2022 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Jimmie E. Dyer, 90, of Gower, Missouri, passed away in his home on Oct. 29, 2022. He was born April 13, 1932, to Arthur and Mabel Dyer in Calumet, Oklahoma. He married Patricia (Brunell) on Oct. 3, 1958, and they have five daughters; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Jimmie served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Following his service in the military he spent most of his career as an entrepreneur traveling across the county selling everything from mobile homes to agricultural products. Once he settled in Northwest Missouri, he continued his family's tradition of farming and raising livestock.

