Jewel Dye

GRANT CITY, Mo. -Jewel Roberts Dye, age 91, Grant City, died Feb. 21, 2020, at Orilla's Way Residential Care Facility.

Per Mrs. Dye's request, her body has been cremated.

A celebration of life and private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction Andrews-Hann Funeral of Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.