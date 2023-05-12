Robert (Bob) Francis Dwornick, 66, of Wildwood, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home. Robert was born on April 29, 1957, in St. Joseph, to Camille and Francis (Fritz) Dwornick.
Robert attended St. Francis Xavier School and Bishop LeBlond High School, graduating in 1975. While in high school, Robert was a member of the baseball team and the speech and debate team where he excelled in both. Following graduation, he attended George Washington University, in Washington D.C., where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in 1979 and played on the university's baseball team. In 1982, he earned his law degree from Washington University, in St. Louis, Missouri, and is licensed to practice law in Missouri. He is a member of the Missouri Bar and admitted to practice before the the U.S Tax Court and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.
For more than 40 years, Robert represented and counseled clients on a wide range of corporate, business, tax and estate issues. His specialties included corporate tax laws, start ups, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate transactions. He successfully represented many clients in tax disputes with the Internal Revenue Service where he argued cases before the United States Tax Court, the Missouri Supreme Court, Missouri Tax Commission and Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission.
Since 2000, Bob has served as general counsel for a number of start-up technology companies including several in the telecommunications industry. For over 10 years, he was an Adjunct Professor of Law in the Graduate Tax Program at Washington University School of Law. He lectured extensively in the area of federal and state taxation, business start-ups, and estate planning. Until his passing, Bob was of counsel with Riezman Berger Attorneys at law in St. Louis.
Over the years, Bob volunteered his time and legal skills for numerous not-for- profit organizations in the St. Louis area. He was an avid golfer, down-hill skier, fisherman, dedicated Division I college baseball follower and devoted St. Louis Cardinal fan. Bob traveled extensively and his vacations often centered around opportunities for him to enjoy those sports.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brother Daniel Dwornick of Boston, Massachusetts.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Brittany Dwornick, of New York, New York; partner, Deborah Goree, of Wildwood, Missouri; sister, Ann Janes (Shawn) of Hannibal, Missouri: brother, John Dwornick (Jeanette) of O'Fallon, Missouri; cousins, Molly Pierce and Jeanie Grahl, of St. Joseph; Michael Monroe, of Agency, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m Tuesday, May 16, at Horigan Chapel, in Mount Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph, prior to burial.
Donations may be made in memory of Robert Dwornick to George Washington University Athletic Department Baseball Program or a charity of the donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Dwornick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.