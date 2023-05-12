Robert (Bob) Francis Dwornick, 66, of Wildwood, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home. Robert was born on April 29, 1957, in St. Joseph, to Camille and Francis (Fritz) Dwornick.

Robert attended St. Francis Xavier School and Bishop LeBlond High School, graduating in 1975. While in high school, Robert was a member of the baseball team and the speech and debate team where he excelled in both. Following graduation, he attended George Washington University, in Washington D.C., where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in 1979 and played on the university's baseball team. In 1982, he earned his law degree from Washington University, in St. Louis, Missouri, and is licensed to practice law in Missouri. He is a member of the Missouri Bar and admitted to practice before the the U.S Tax Court and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

