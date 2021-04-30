Thomas "Tom" Leroy Duty 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in a St. Joseph, hospital.

He was born July 8, 1934, in St. Joseph, son of the late Helen and Jesse Duty.

He graduated from Benton High School class of 1952 and University of Missouri-Columbia with a BA political Science 1958, and achieved his Juris Doctorate June 1960 from the University of Missouri School of Law.

He married Charlotte Stamp on Dec. 28, 1988 and she survives of the home.

He was elected Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney in Nov. 1966 and after his term, opened his private law office and practiced law for over 50 years.

He enjoyed tennis, bowling, target shooting, and golfing, where he scored a hole in one at Fairview golf course. Tom was a member of Knights of Columbus St. James Council, Missouri Bar Association, St. Joseph Bar Association, he was a member of the Patee House Museum Board, and a member of St. James Catholic Church.

Tom was preceded in death by: father, Jesse Duty; mother, Helen Lanoie; brother, John William Duty.

Survivors include: wife, Charlotte Duty of the home; sons, Greg Duty, St. Joseph, and Jeff Duty, Iowa; daughters, Stacey (Scot) Calfee, Maryville, Missouri, Shawn (Randy) Stanton, Gower, Missouri, stepson, Daniel (Sara) Stamp of Richmond, Virginia; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant.

The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m., Monday and the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the St. James Catholic Church Renovation Fund.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.