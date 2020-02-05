LAWRENCE, Kan. - Sherrie M. Dutro, 62, Lawrence, formerly of Coffey and Pattonsburg, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St Luke's Hospice.

Survivors: husband, Michael; daughters, Shannon Dutro and Makayla Dutro; sons, Shaun Dutro and Kris Dutro, all of Lawrence; four grandchildren.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Bethany Memorial Chapel, Bethany.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.

Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.