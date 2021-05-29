Durham, Lula M. 1920-2021 Dearborn, Mo.

DEARBORN, Mo. - Lula Margaret "Lu" Durham, 101, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away May 24, 2021.

She was born on Jan. 14, 1920, the daughter of the late Dr. Silas and Anne Browning Buchanan Durham. Lu passed away in the same home she was born in.

Lu graduated from Dearborn High School, William Woods College and the University of Iowa, where she was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa and graduated with honors. She received her MA from the University of Missouri, Kansas City, and post graduate work at the University of Kansas and the Goodman Theater in Chicago, Illinois.

Lu began her teaching career at Edgerton High School then taught at Dearborn High School and Benton High School in St. Joseph before moving to Missouri Western State College where she directed the first theater production at the Potter Fine Arts Center. Lu also served on the Board of Directors for the Platte County Historical Society and received their outstanding Platte Countian Award. Lu was an avid volunteer, genealogist and long-time KC Royals. KC Chiefs and KU Basketball fan.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Silas L. Durham, Jr. and James Dudley Durham; sister, Helen Durham Aufranc; nephew, James O. Aufranc; and nieces, Pam Ann Howe and Peggy Lu Tanner.

Lu is survived by her nephews, Silas Daniel Aufranc and Jim (Ann) Durham; niece, Kathleen (John) Davis; several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews and many friends.

Celebration of Life 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at First Baptist Church, Dearborn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lu Durham Scholarship Fund, mailed to Kara Yarc 9609 SE State Rt 116 Dearborn, MO 64439

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.