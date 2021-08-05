Durham, Jackson G. 2006-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Jackson Glenne Durham, 14, of Savannah, passed away, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in St. Joseph.
He was born Dec. 4, 2006, in St. Joseph, to Kevin Glenne and Amanda Jo (Sisk) Durham.
Jackson loved playing golf, hunting and fishing with his dad, riding bikes with friends, spending time with his best friend MeMe, and being on the farm, with his PaPa and his dog, Jake. Jackson had a huge heart and loved doing things for other people.
He is survived by: his parents, Kevin and Amanda Durham of Savannah; sisters: Madison Abbott, Macey Durham, and Payton Lehr; maternal grandparents, Hope and Jackie Sisk, of Savannah; paternal grandparents, Donnie and Donna Durham, of Savannah; maternal great-grandparents, Bob and Fran Clemens of Lake Viking, Missouri; aunts and uncles: Travis and Lindsay Ruark of Savannah, Lacey Sisk and Josh Lucas of Elwood, Kansas, Michelle Sisk of Savannah, Keith and Gina Neemann of Nebraska, and aunts Joyce Williams, Betty Sollars; cousins: Austin and Kaitlyn Geeting, Kaleb Ruark, Naomi and Obediah Neemann, Tyler and Kylie Sisk and Jayme Lipira; and numerous family members and people who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.
A visitation and family receiving hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at First Baptist Church in Savannah.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday,Aug. 6, at First Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.
The family suggest that memorial gifts may be made to The St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
