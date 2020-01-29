Donald Dupy
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Donald Dupy, 83, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Survivors: one son, Todd Dupy and wife, Dawn, of Chillicothe; one daughter, Melanie Geiss and husband, David, of Merriam, Kansas; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, First Baptist Church, Chillicothe.
Visitation: 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home.
Inurnment: Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.