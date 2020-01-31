HAMILTON, Mo. - Raymond O. Dunscombe, 73, Hamilton, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron.

Raymond was born on June 13, 1946, in Nettleton, Missouri, to Donald and Nellie (Wright) Dunscombe.

He graduated from high school in 1964, in Yorktown, Indiana.

He moved back to Hamilton and began working at the Trager Quarry, in Nettleton, doing blasting work. He then worked at Sharp Chevrolet, in Hamilton, doing auto body work, he managed the MFA service station, in Hamilton, and then returned to Trager Quarry as an equipment operator. Later he worked and retired from WMCC, in Cameron, as the maintenance supervisor.

Ray enjoyed guns, hunting and fishing as hobbies.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Gary; and an infant sister.

On Oct. 21, 1967, he married Betty Davis, in Kingston.

Betty survives of the home.

Additional survivors: stepson, Roger Wilson Jr., Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Ron (Mary) Dunscombe, Yorktown, Indiana; sister, Pamela (James) Poor, Sulfur Springs, Indiana; three nephews; and one niece.

Funeral service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.