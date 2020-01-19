William "Jesse" Dunn Jr., 43, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 17, 2020.

Jesse was born Feb 24, 1976, in El Paso, Texas, to William Jesse and Barbara Ann (Williams) Dunn Sr.

He was a CDL truck driver, driving for many companies in the area.

Jesse married Shauna Guinn on April 6, 2009, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and she survives.

Also surviving are: children, Joziah and Cheyenne; six grandchildren; his father and step-mother, William Jesse and Donna Dunn Sr.; grandmother, Lucinda; siblings: James, Tony and Tonia; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Preceding him in death were his mother and a grandfather, Edward.

Memorial service: Noon Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at: Southside Hall, 302 Illinois Avenue, St. Joseph, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.